పుతిన్ కు బ్లడ్ క్యాన్సర్.. తీవ్ర అస్వస్థత; మాజీ బ్రిటిష్ గూఢచారి సంచలనం

"The tough guy" #Putin is the only one who shows weakness during today's parade and sits under a blanket and holds his hands! 🧸#RussiaWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/nm2wI9BT0q — 🆃🅷🅴 🅵🅰🅲🅴 🅾🅵 🆆🅰🆁 (Top_dog_mindset) May 9, 2022