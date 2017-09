షాకింగ్: ఈ దంపతులిద్దరూ.. 30 మందిని చంపి తినేశారు!

International

A Russian couple are suspected of dozens of cases of cannibalism after they were found with pictures of human body parts, including a cooked human head on a platter of oranges. The couple, named in local media as Dmitry Baksheyev, 35, and his wife Natalya, 42, are suspected of killing as many as 30 people over the past two decades while living at a military academy in Krasnodar, south-west Russia. Recipes and video lessons for cooking human meat were reportedly found in their dormitory, alongside body parts.