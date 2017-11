తెగించిన ఉత్తరకొరియా! మళ్లీ క్షిపణి పరీక్షకు సన్నాహాలు? ట్రంప్ పర్యటనపై కసితోనే?

International

Ramesh Babu

North Korea may be planning a new missile test, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday, after brisk activity was spotted at its research facilities, just days before U.S. President Donald Trump visits Seoul. Reclusive North Korea has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, but has not launched any missiles since firing one over Japan on Sept. 15, the longest such lull this year.