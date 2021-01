రాజీనామా ఊసెత్తని ట్రంప్ .. ధిక్కరణకు చిహ్నంగా అలామో , టెక్సాస్ లలో పర్యటన

English summary

US President Donald Trump is not changing his course. It doesn't matter if the Democrats, or even some Republicans, demand resignation, shout outs, or freeze Trump's accounts on social media. It is noteworthy that not a single word came out of Trump's mouth that he would resign in the midst of such chaos. Donald Trump is behaving very strangely as the days of running away from power draw near. President Trump is expected to visit Alamo, Texas.