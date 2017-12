‘పర్సన్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్’ రేసులో .. కిమ్ జాంగ్ ఉన్!?

International

Time unveiled the 10 finalists in the running to be named 2017 Person of the Year, which included President Trump, Colin Kaepernick, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The shortlist was announced on NBC’s “Today” show on Monday and the finalists were selected by Time editors, the publication said. The shortlist also included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The #MeToo movement, “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins, Dreamers (undocumented immigrants eligible to the Obama-era's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.