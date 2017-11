షాకింగ్: అందాల సుందరి... చెత్తపని! ప్రశంసించాలా? పిచ్చి పీక్స్ అనుకోవాలా?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A New York beauty queen contestant says she has landed her dream job... with the city's sanitation department. Nicole Doz, who recently competed in the Miss Brooklyn and Miss Staten Island beauty pageants, calls the job 'trashy but classy.''What I really like the most about it is that it really shocks people, telling them what I do as my career,' she told CBS 2 News during an interview. 'They would never expect it.'