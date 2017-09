యూఎస్ ట్రావెల్ బ్యాన్: సూడాన్ అవుట్.. ఉత్తరకొరియా, వెనిజులా ఇన్.. ట్రంప్ కొత్త ఉత్తర్వులు

International

Ramesh Babu

A new extended travel ban announced by Donald Trump’s administration will restrict travel to the US from North Korea and Venezuela, as well as from Iran, Chad, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia – countries included in previous bans – based on “security or safety threat.” The new restrictions, which come as a result of a review of previous travel bans challenged in American courts, are set to take effect on October 18. “North Korea does not cooperate with the United States government in any respect and fails to satisfy all information-sharing requirements,” the Sunday proclamation said, explaining the addition. The document, titled “Presidential Proclamation Enhancing Vetting Capabilities and Processes for Detecting Attempted Entry Into the United States by Terrorists or Other Public-Safety Threats,” was published on the White House’s website.