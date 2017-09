అవసరమైతే ఉత్తరకొరియా సర్వనాశనం, సహనం పరీక్షించొద్దు: ట్రంప్ తీవ్ర హెచ్చరిక

International

President Donald Trump, in his first address to the United Nations, derided Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, as a “rocket man” on Tuesday as the president warned that he may be forced to "totally destroy" the rogue nation. "If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph," Trump said, as he detailed the horrors of what he called the "depraved" North Korean regime.