భారత్ మా నమ్మకమైన మిత్రదేశం.. చైనాది స్వార్థబుద్ధి: రెక్స్ టిల్లర్సన్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Ramesh Babu

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke about the relationship between India and US where he called for the two countries to expand strategic ties. He also pointedly criticised China, which he accused of challenging international norms needed for global stability. Tillerson's remarks on relations between the world's two largest democracies, ahead of his first trip to South Asia as secretary of state, risked endearing Washington to one Asian power while alienating another. Tillerson said the world needed the US and India to have a strong partnership. He said the two nations share goals of security, free navigation, free trade and fighting terrorism in the Indo-Pacific, and serve as "the eastern and western beacons" for an international rules-based order which is increasingly under strain.