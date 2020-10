English summary

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus "on consecutive days", a White House physician announced on Monday (local time), ahead of his campaign rally in Florida. "In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinzaxNow antigen card," wrote Sean Conley, Physician to the US President to Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.