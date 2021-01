రక్తసిక్తం: అట్టుడుకుతోన్న వాషింగ్టన్: పార్లమెంట్ భవనం ముట్టడి: కాల్పుల మోత: అల్లకల్లోలం

#UPDATE | US Capitol building in Washington DC is now secure, reports Reuters quoting US officials https://t.co/W1e3J1JkJf

#UPDATE | US Capitol building in Washington DC is now secure, reports Reuters quoting US officials https://t.co/W1e3J1JkJf

#WATCH | United States: Pro-Donald Trump supporters clashed with police as they tried to enter the US Capitol building in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/97RcGCitQJ

#WATCH | Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hold a demonstration at US Capitol in Washington DC as Congress debates certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/c7zCgg9Qdu

English summary

Violence erupts at US Capitol Washington, DC police chief confirms one civilian was shot inside the Capitol and several officers are injured. Pro-Donald Trump supporters clashed with police as they tried to enter the US Capitol building in Washington DC.