పాకిస్తాన్ పై ఈసారి పొలిటికల్ సర్జికల్ స్ట్రైక్: ఉచ్చులో ఇమ్రాన్ ఖాన్: ట్రంప్ పేరును వాడుకున్నారా?

And as evident from your track record, you are again nowhere to be seen in times of crisis. It doesn’t end here, your foreign minister at this critical juncture has gone for Hajj where he must be praying for Kashmiris. Kaafi hai! https://t.co/dD082avHxD

This govt is badly & desperately looking for support to cover up the blunders that it has committed which have had serious implications on Pakistan. Do not give them a bail out. They are the ones responsible for plunging Pak into this crisis. Won’t end here. Opposition, beware. https://t.co/m2Qb6FweIz

No support from the opposition should be offered to a government that is not only non-representative but has brought Pak to its knees in every possible way. Any support lent to this govt will lead to more disasters & graver ones. All this govt can do is to surrender & capitulate.

English summary

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday announced to hold a rally in Sargodha tomorrow regarding New Delhi's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "My rally in Sargodha tomorrow is now dedicated to Kashmir," Maryam wrote on Twitter. She wrote: “We, the people of Pakistan must be told what commitments were sought by & given to the U.S. by Imran Khan. Was the offer for mediation a trap that you walked into & gloated over, or you as usual had no clue about what was being planned by the enemy?