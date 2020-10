స్టైరిస్ హేట్‌ లిస్టులో విరాట్ కోహ్లీ టీమ్...అసహ్యించుకుంటున్న నెటిజెన్లు

Because you've got to dislike one of the teams 😉😉😉 https://t.co/9UdfdXqjjL

English summary

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris hilarious response to a fan’s query on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rashi Choudhury, a fan asked question through twitter to Styris ‘Why is RCB on top of your hate list?’. Styris was quick to respond and gave a hilarious answer.