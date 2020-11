IPL 2020: సన్ రైజర్స్ డ్రెస్సింగ్ రూంలో కోహ్లీ... యువ ఆటగాళ్లకు క్లాస్

English summary

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: RCB captain virat kohli gives suggestions to Sunrisers Hyderabad players like Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli criticised his players for not being brave enough with the bat, following defeat by a margin of five wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB were restricted to a paltry total of 120 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, setting a target of just 121 runs for their opponents. The Hyderabad-based franchise chased it down in 14.1 overs.