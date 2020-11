IPL 2020: మేమింకా ప్లేఆఫ్ రేసులో ఉన్నాం.. అద్భుతం చేస్తాం: స్టీవ్ స్మిత్

English summary

A seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab ensured Rajasthan Royals maintained their new-found momentum in the ongoing IPL but skipper Steve Smith acknowledged they still "need to do a bit" for keeping their play-offs prospects alive. A few days before Friday night's victory over KXIP, RR had beaten defending champions and this edition's in-from team, Mumbai Indians, by eight wickets. "The season has ebbed and flowed, yes. Would have been nice to have a couple of wins in the middle. We still need to do a bit to make the playoffs, and we need things to go our way," Smith said.