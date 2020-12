జగన్ రెడ్డీ... ప్రశాంతంగా ఉన్న సీమలో రక్తం పారిస్తున్నావ్, ఈ పాపం వూరికే పోదు : లోకేష్ ధ్వజం

English summary

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh is furious over the brutal murder of TDP leader Subbaiah in Proddutur. Lokesh alleges that Proddutur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy killed the TDP district spokesperson for questioning your corruption, demanded that a case be registered against MLA and his brother-in-law Bangaru Reddy .Nara Lokesh slammed Jagan Reddy with harsh words saying, "Can you bring a father to those orphaned children with the compensation you are giving?"