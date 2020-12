ప్రొద్దుటూరులో టీడీపీనేత సుబ్బయ్య అంత్యక్రియలలో పాల్గొన్న నారాలోకేష్ .. శవరాజకీయాలని వైసీపీ ఫైర్

English summary

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who went to visit the family of slain TDP leader Subbaiah in Proddatur, Kadapa district, was still in Proddatur today. Lokesh is attending Subbaiah's funeral today. A large number of TDP activists and party leaders, including TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, attended Subbaiah's funeral. Meanwhile, YCP leaders are upset over Lokesh Proddatur's visit.