మరో ఎన్నికల వ్యూహ రచనలో బండి సంజయ్ ... ఖమ్మంపై కమలనాధుల ఫోకస్

English summary

Khammam Corporation elections will be held soon. With this, it seems that the BJP has already started the exercise to lay siege to Khammam. The BJP is trying to continue its aggression even in the new year 2021. In the run-up to next year's Khammam Corporation elections, the BJP leadership has directed the party ranks to target the corporation elections and work on local issues from now on. At the same time, the BJP is working to attract strong leaders and dissidents from other parties.