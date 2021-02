కర్నూలుకు ఏపీ హైకోర్టు తరలింపు : జగన్ ప్రతిపాదన ఇది .. బీజేపీ ఎంపీ ప్రశ్నకు కేంద్రం క్లారిటీ

English summary

The Central Government has clarified that the decision to move the Andhra Pradesh High Court is currently under the purview of the AP High Court. Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that AP CM Jagan had sent proposals for the High Court move in February 2019. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision on the matter would be taken after consultation with the AP government along with the High Court. In a written reply to a question from a BJP MP GVL Narasimharao, Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the High Court and the state governments would make the final decision on the move.