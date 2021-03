Heartened & Overjoyed at the Hon'ble CM @ysjagan 's announcement naming #KurnoolAirport after the Firstever Freedom Fighter of India #UyyalavadaNarasimhaReddy Much deserved recognition to the greatest patriot & unsung Hero.Was fortunate & honored to play the great soul on screen

