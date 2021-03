పనిమనిషి,యజమానురాలు,ఆమె కుమార్తె... ముగ్గురిపై కామాంధుడి అత్యాచారం... కోర్టు సంచలన తీర్పు...

English summary

Adilabad court sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed rs 2lakh fine.The convict belongs to Bellampally was raped three women in 2017. Adilabad District Sixth Additional Sessions Court (Women's Court) Judge Jayaprasad sentenced the accused to seven years imprisonment under Section-506, a fine of Rs 10,000, three years imprisonment under Section-65, a fine of Rs 50,000 and two years imprisonment under Section-66 (e). Jail, Rs 75,000 fine, Section-67, Two years imprisonment under IT Act, Rs 1 lakh fine.