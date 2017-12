పిట్ట కొంచెం.. కూత ఘనం, 11 ఏళ్లకే డిగ్రీ ఫస్టియర్ పరీక్ష రాస్తున్న విద్యార్థి!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

11 year old Agastya Jaiswal is going to write his B.A Mass communication and Journalism 1st year examination at Aliens Degree College, Tarnaka, Hyderabad, Telangana from afternoon 2pm. Agastya is the first boy in Telangana to write this examination at the age of 11 years. Agastya is the student of St.Mary's college, Yousufguda, Hyderabad. Previously Agastya Jaiswal is the first boy in Telangana to pass intermediate second year examination with 63%. Agastya Jaiswal is also the first boy in Telangana to pass 10th at the age of 9 with 7.5 GPA.