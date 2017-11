జీఈఎస్ 2017: మోడీ పక్కా ప్లాన్, ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్ రాకకు కారణమిదే!

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

India has rolled out the red carpet for Ivanka Trump, US president Donald Trump's daughter, who will lead the US delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad.Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Ivanka Trump, who is the adviser to the US president, for the GES in India during his US visit in June.