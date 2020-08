బస్ భవన్ లో ఏపీ,తెలంగాణా ఉన్నతాధికారుల భేటీ .. అంతరాష్ట్ర రవాణాపై సీఎం కేసీఆర్ మెలిక.. ఉత్కంఠ !!

English summary

Talks between the RTC officials of the two states are once again underway at the Hyderabad Bus Bhavan. The meeting was attended by three EDs from APSRTC, Operation Head Brahmananda Reddy and several other senior officials. AP officials hope to resume bus services between the two states as soon as the center gives permission for bus services as part of the unlock. The order is being discussed by RTC officials in the two states again today.