Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

For two-and-a-half-year-old Nama Shiva Rachith and his parents, Children’s Day was a day of mourning and not celebration. Nama Shiva attended Bachpan Play School located at RK Nagar in Malkajgiri. On Tuesday he was found to have drowned in the underground water sump located within the school’s premises.