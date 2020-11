బీజేపీ ఆఫీస్‌ ముందు ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నం చేసిన కార్యకర్త గంగుల శ్రీనివాస్‌ మృతి

English summary

A BJP worker who set himself ablaze in front of the State unit office at Nampally five days ago died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Thursday, police sources confirmed.Srinivas, a resident of Tammalani Gudem village in Yacharam Mandal had come to the BJP office on Sunday afternoon and set himself ablaze after dousing himself with fuel. He was protesting the detention of Telangana State unit Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently by the Siddipet police.