కేసీఆర్ చెప్పింది ఏనాడూ చేయడు.!పెద్ద పిరికి వాడు.!హాలియా సభ తర్వాత రాములమ్మ ఘాటు కౌంటర్.!

English summary

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao held a public meeting in Haliya. The main parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, are trying to give a bold counter to Chandrasekhar Rao. In particular, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijayashanti has been completely criticised the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's speech in Haliya.