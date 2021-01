English summary

Three brothers, Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were kidnapped on Tuesday night. It is said that Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram was behind the kidnap. The reason is expected to be a 50-acre land dispute in Hafizpet.Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya has been arrested by the Telangana police in her alleged connection with Bowenpally kidnap case.