చివరకు బర్రెలను , గొర్రెలను కూడా విడిచిపెట్టలేదుగా ... తెలంగాణాలో పశువుల పంపిణీలో స్కామ్ ?

English summary

A serious scam happening in distribution of sheep and buffaloes in Telangana. In order to assist the Golla and Kurumala communities, the Telangana government has planned to distribute sheep and buffaloes at subsidy rates to the entitled. Despite the government noticing the irregularities and detaining the culprits, somehow this scheme is getting misused.So Telangana CM KCR has asked the animal husbandry officials to come up with proposals that can eradicate the irregularities. The officials have come up with two recommendations. The first is to invite tenders for the distribution of sheep and buffalo and the second is to credit the subsidy amount directly into the beneficiaries.In phase one, the government has dispersed 70.10 lakh sheep to 3,67,020 people but in the second phase only five lakh were done. The government learned about its first phase progress and came to a conclusion it had faced loss due to Veterinary Doctors and officials who exploited the scheme.Coming to the buffaloes distribution, officials along with mediators have misused it and in the records they registered that they are bought buffalo for Rs 80,000 whereas it originally doesn't cost more than Rs 30,000 in open market.