చంద్రబాబు అమరావతికి .. రేవంత్ ఢిల్లీకి .. ఇద్దరూ పత్తా లేరు: మంత్రి కేటీఆర్

Telangana IT Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao passed sensational comments on Reventh Reddy here in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Some TDP leaders of Kodangal Constituency today joined in TRS. On this occassion in a meeting while speaking Minister KTR told that Reventh Reddy has no option. Already he left TDP, In telangana.. TTDP is vanished, The only opened door is Congress Party.. so he went to Congress, he said.