దుబ్బాక ఓటమి గుణపాఠం -సాగర్ ప్రచారానికి సీఎం కేసీఆర్ -కారుకు పోటీ లేదన్న నోముల భగత్

English summary

telangana chief minister kcr said that all survey reports are in favour to trs candidate in nagarjuna sagar assembly by election. speaking to party men on monday, kcr said, Dubbaka lost was due to not campaigning. Nomula Bhagat has been declared the TRS candidate in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election by CM KCR. Bhagat expressed confidence over his victory. polling at sagar will be on april 17th.