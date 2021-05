లింగోజిగూడా స్థానం కాంగ్రెస్ ఖాతాలో.. సిట్టింగ్ స్థానం పోగొట్టుకున్న బీజేపీకి షాక్ !!

English summary

The Congress has given a shock to the BJP in the by-elections held in the Lingojiguda division in Greater Hyderabad. It is learned that the by-election was held there due to the untimely death of BJP candidate Akula Ramesh Reddy, who won the last GHMC elections. With this, the Congress party gave an unexpected shock to the BJP, which wanted to regain the sitting seat. Lingojiguda Congress candidate Darpalli Rajasekhar Reddy won.