English summary

Telangana reported 592 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three new deaths in the state taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,81,414 while the death toll to 1,513. Meanwhile, the overall recoveries went up to 2,73,013 with 643 persons getting recovered in a single day. Currently, there are 6,888 active cases out of which 4,719 are in home or institutional isolation.