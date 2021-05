English summary

Telangana reported6,026 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.75 lakh while the toll stood at2,579 with 52 more casualties, the state government said on Thursday. The silver lining is that the recoveries outnumbered fresh infections for the fourth consecutive day thus reducing overall positive cases in the state. From May 1, the total number of fresh positive cases stood at 32,394 while the recoveries were at 33,884, according to the figures given by the State health Department.