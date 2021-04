తెలంగాణలో కరోనా: కొత్తగా 8126 కేసులు -ఒక్కరోజే 38 మంది బలి -ఎన్నికల జిల్లాల్లో వైరస్ విలయం -దొంగలెక్కలా?

English summary

Coronavirus outbreak continues in Telangana. A total of 1,08,602 tests were performed recently and 8,126 new positive cases were reported. The Department of Medical Health released a bulletin on Sunday morning to this effect. In the state, 38 people died yesterday with covid. 3,307 people recovered. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 62,929. Another 1,259 cases were reported in GHMC region.