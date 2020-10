English summary

Congress MP Revanth Reddy visited the house of expelled BJP leader Thota Kamalakar Reddy in Dubbaka assembly constituency. Kamalakar Reddy has announced his support for Dubbaka Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy. Revanth advised Kamalakar to come into the Congress party and have a better future. revanth also slams trs minister harish rao.