English summary

The Dubbaka by-election result in Telangana state will create tension for TRS and BJP leaders.BJP leader Muralidhar Rao made an interesting tweet while counting the latest Dubbaka by-election. He tweeted that if you look at the BJP's performance in Dubbakka at present and the way it is being confronted, it seems that the TRS is the real alternative to the BJP in the state of Telangana.