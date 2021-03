English summary

bjp leader and actresss vijayashanthi slams cm kcr over attack on tribals in nallamala forest. even after Two days, govt didn't take proper action on culprits who attacked brutally ob tribals, said vijayashanthi in a statement released on monday. as many as 23 tribals, including 14 women, were seriously injured in the attack in Achampet mandal of nagarkurnool district.