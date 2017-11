మావి ఏవి: నేతల అలక, పేర్లు చెప్పిన రేవంత్, టీడీపీలో మరో వికెట్ డౌన్

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Revanth Reddy, who quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently, joined Congress on Tuesday in the presence of party vice president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, ANI reported. Revanth Reddy was working president of Telangana state unit of Telugu Desam Party. He resigned from the primary membership of the party as well as all other party posts on October 28.