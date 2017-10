మెట్రో ఉద్యోగాల పేరిట బురిడీ! రూ. లక్షల్లో నిరుద్యోగులకు కుచ్చుటోపీ!!

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

HYDERABAD: A little over a month ahead of its official launch date, it is a job fraud that has come to haunt the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). On Friday, Metro authorities were compelled to lodge two police complaints against miscreants found duping job seekers of lakhs of rupees under the pretext of offering them employment as ticket collectors on Metro Rail. Speaking about the resurfacing of this type of fraud, which first came to light in March, HMRL authorities said that apart from Delhi-based gangs that ran this scam previously , even local gangs are found indulging in them now.While the Rachakonda Police have arrested two Nagpur-based fraudsters, involved in a similar crime, the scare, officials maintain, is far from over.