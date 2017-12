పోలీసుల నిర్బంధంతో ఉద్యమాన్ని ఆపలేరు: కోదండరాం, కన్నీళ్లు కార్చని రోజు లేదు: గద్దర్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Any government will never supress any movement with police force, said TJAC Chairman Kodandaram in Koluvulakai Kotlata Meeting which is held here in Saroor Nagar Stadium on Monday. Gaddar in his speech told that this is not the Telangana state what the people expected. Chukka Ramaiah in his speach told that JAC is not against to the government evern if it differs with the government on some issues.