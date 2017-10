భారీ వర్షానికి వణికిన భాగ్యనగరం, ముగ్గురి మృతి, నరకం చవిచూసిన జనం, మరికొన్ని గంటలు ఇంతే...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Heavy rains crippled normal life in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Monday evening. Starting with a drizzle at around 3 pm, heavy rains lashed the twin cities till late evening bringing life to a halt. Almost all roads got inundated to the extent that it become impossible for the motorists to pass on them. Traffic came to a standstill on all major roads for several hours. Several crossroads turned into pools. Rain water entered into many low-lying areas, especially in the Old City. Power supply was badly hit in many areas. Heavy rains also claimed one life in the Old City. One person, Afsar (35), was electrocuted to death when an electric wire fell on his auto-trolley carrying chicken in Murgi Chowk area.