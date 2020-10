ధరణిలో ఆస్తుల నమోదుపై విచారణ వాయిదా వేసిన హైకోర్టు.. కౌంటర్ దాఖలుకు సర్కార్ కు ఆదేశం

English summary

Advocate Gopal Sharma has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court on the process of registering assets on the Dharani website. The High Court, which heard the case today, asked interesting questions. Sought answers from the government. The government asked the court to file a counterclaim on the matter and adjourned the case. The court noted that in a public interest litigation filed by advocate Gopal Sharma, personal details were being collected without legitimacy, asking for Aadhaar and caste details, which was a breach of public privacy.