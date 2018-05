Telangana

BJP has lost the Karnataka election because of the anti-BJP vote of Telugu people. Ram Madhav is talking non-sense and mis-representing data (isn''t that what BJP does all the time?). In the four districts with very high Telugu population, Raichur, Kolar, Bellary, and Chickballapur, BJP won 5 out of 46 seats (only 11%) as compared to 99 out of 176 (57%) in the rest of Karnataka. Applying this average BJP should have won 26 instead of 5 in the Telugu areas.