Inspector Sanjay Kumar @shonampally rescued this child who was kidnapped. The smile of the child says it all. Love this pic! @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/zA1jZ2QGMx

Two pics of TS & AP breaking the internet today 1) Hyderabad cop with kidnapped baby, whom he rescued in 15 hours. 2) Pic says it all 😂 pic.twitter.com/qGwCPtuARR

A picture of a Hyderabad police officer smiling down at the 4-month-old baby boy he rescued from a kidnapping is currently going viral on social media. The heartwarming pic shows Inspector R Sanjay Kumar of Nampally Police Station with Faizan Khan, a 4-month-old boy who's grinning ear to ear looking up at him.