నారాయణ టేపుల కలకలం: శ్రీలత కేసు తవ్వుతున్నారు, డొంక కదులుతోందా?

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

The Uppal police on Saturday arrested Naveen Goud, the vice-principal of Narayana College’s Ramanthapur branch for allegedly threatening Saritha Agarwal, Principal of the same branch, over an audio note purportedly about the Narayana Group of Institutions. He was picked up from Rajanna-Sircilla district by a special team from the Uppal police station.