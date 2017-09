పెళ్లిళ్లు, విడాకులు: బయటపడ్డ కి'లేడీ' డాక్టర్ బాగోతం, పుణే వ్యక్తితో సంబంధం పెట్టుకొని..

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

A 37 year-old homoeopathy doctor, who had filed a dowry harassment case against her third husband, was booked on cheating charges. Chivakula Saritha had divorced her husbands after extorting money from them. However, when she lodged a complaint against her third husband, her past life came to light and the husband lodged a complaint with the Chaitanyapuri police. She has been arrested and remanded to custody.