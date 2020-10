English summary

CCTV footage from Hyderabad of a 55-year-old woman being dragged by her hair and brutally slapped, punched and beaten has shocked many. In the 4.5-minute-long CCTV footage, a woman dressed in a burqa can be seen dragging the 55-year-old woman, later identified as Tashnima Sultana, by her hair out on a narrow lane, kicking, punching and repeatedly beating her.