కరోనా: దేశంలో తొలిసారి తెలంగాణలో -డ్రోన్ల ద్వారా వ్యాక్సిన్ పంపిణీ -టోసిలిజుమాబ్‌ వాడకంపై కమిటీ

English summary

On Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that it has given conditional permission to the Telangana government to use drones for vaccine delivery. This is the first time any state government has sought to deliver vaccines using drones. The Telangana government has set up a three-member committee to look into the allocation of the drug Tocilizumab for critical ICU patients. On Friday, the health department issued a memo stating that the government has constituted the committee for allocation of Tocilizumab to COVID-19 patients in both government and private hospitals in the state.