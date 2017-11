Telangana

Narsimha



Ahead of the India visit of US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that cooperation between the two countries helps people, particularly the talented and innovative entrepreneurs. "We look forward to welcoming you IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs," he tweeted